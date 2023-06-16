LUBBOCK, Texas — A man who previously agreed to plead guilty to Receipt of Child Pornography, Osbaldo Moreno, 21, of Lamesa, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, the United States Department of Justice announced on Friday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Moreno was originally charged with Receipt of Child Pornography, Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography and Enticement and Attempted Enticement of a Minor.

Editorial note: Some details in this story may be graphic. Reader discretion is advised.

Moreno admitted that he had sexual contact with the victim since she was 15. Court records stated that Moreno sent the girl a text message that read, in part, “[You] need to chill or am going to rape [you]…”

“Moreno bragged about having sex with the minor victim in the workplace bathroom, breakroom, and parking lot,” the DOJ said in a press release.

The DOJ said authorities found more than 150 explicit images of the child on Moreno’s phones. At one point, Moreno asked the victim to stop going to school so he could have sex with her more often, according to the DOJ.

According to the DOJ, Moreno was also charged with two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in Dawson County. Those cases were pending as of Friday.