LAMESA, Texas– Joel Maldonado, 21, a communications officer for the Lamesa Police Department, was arrested on Tuesday, July 11 after he was accused of possessing child pornography, according to a press release.

According to the press release, Lamesa PD detectives along with a task force found “criminal activity” connected to Maldonado. Authorities moved “swiftly” and acted on the information they were provided which led to Maldonado’s arrest.

Maldonado was charged with Possession of Child Pornography in the third degree, according to the release.

Lamesa PD’s Chief of Police, Josh Peterson, said the arrest was “a shock” as well as a “violation of trust.”