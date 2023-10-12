LAMESA, Texas — The Lamesa Police Department on Wednesday said authorities started investigating the death of 39-year-old Darrell Rivera, who passed away on October 1.

A press release stated officers were called to the 1200 block of North 12th Street at 2:07 a.m. for a report of a “physical altercation” with two males. When officers got to the scene, Rivera was found unresponsive and “having a medical emergency.”

Police said EMS took Rivera to Medical Arts Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Detectives with the Lamesa Police Department are currently investigating the circumstances involving the death of Rivera,” Lamesa Chief of Police Joshua Peterson said in a press release.