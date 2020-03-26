Lamesa Press-Reporter: First Dawson County COVID-19 case confirmed

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — The first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Dawson County Thursday, according to the Lamesa Press-Reporter.

County Judge Foy O’Brien said he was contacted with the confirmation Thursday morning, according to the Press-Reporter.

According to the Press-Reporter, O’Brien said the county and city are working to draft an executive order that will call for the closure of non-essential businesses in Lamesa and Dawson County.

The order will mirror steps the City of Lubbock have taken, according to the Press-Reporter.