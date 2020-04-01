Lamesa Press-Reporter: Fourth COVID-19 case confirmed in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas — Dawson County Judge Foy O’Brien confirmed a fourth case of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, according to the Lamesa Press-Reporter.

According to the Press-Reporter, the person who tested positive was a woman who lives in Lamesa. She was tested in Lubbock.

The three other cases were an 85-year-old man who was being treated in Dawson County but was later hospitalized in Lubbock, a 41-year-old woman from Lamesa and a woman in her 60s from O’Donnell, according to the Press-Reporter.

