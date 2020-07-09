Lamesa resident is daughter of Golden State Killer victim

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lamesa resident Debbi Domingo-McMullan said the last conversation with her mother in 1981 is one that she will never forget.

“I said ‘why don’t you just stay outta my life!’ and I hung up the phone,” said McMullen. “That was the last exchange that we had.”

McMullen, who was 15 at the time, had ran away from home two weeks prior. Her and her mother, Cheri Domingo, 35, were arguing about a bathing suit.

The following night on July 27, Domingo, along with her longtime boyfriend Greg Sanchez, were attacked in their Goleta, California home by Joseph DeAngelo, who authorities now refer to as the “Golden State Killer.”

“It was the kind of stuff you see in movies but you don’t ever think that could happen to me but it happened to me,” said McMullen.

Police said DeAngelo broke into the home through a small window and brutally terrorized the couple. Domingo was raped and beaten to death. Sanchez was shot in the cheek and died moments later.

“I spent 20 years just believing that it was over,” said McMullen. “The box was sitting on a shelf somewhere getting dusty and it was never gonna be solved.”

But with the assistance of intensive DNA tracing, DeAngelo was arrested in 2018. On June 29 to avoid the death penalty, DeAngelo pled guilty to the 13 murders and 50 rapes he committed between 1974-1986. McMullan travelled back to California for the court hearing.

“He hung his head to one side and he barely spoke,” said McMullan. “When he did speak, it was just a one or two word answer to the judge.”

McMullan said while she believes DeAngelo is not remorseful for his crimes, she is contempt with knowing that the 74-year-old will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

“I take a lot of satisfaction in knowing that he’s never gonna breathe free air again,” said McMullan. “I hope he lives the rest of his life in fear because fear is what he instilled in his victims.”