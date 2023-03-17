LUBBOCK, Texas – Brenson Halford, 18, of Lamesa was in a head-on collision in Lubbock on Saturday night, February 11.

Halford and his friend, Tyler Stewart who was in the car with him were both taken to University Medical Center. Halford underwent several surgeries at UMC and was able to be transferred to rehab on February 27, according to a social media post from his mother.

Despite this event, Halford has been in good spirits. He said, “I have received a lot of support from the community and surrounding towns.”

This journey has taught Halford to “not take things for granted.” He said, “I have to work so hard for things that were so easy for me.”

Halford received treatment from Trustpoint Rehabilitation Center in Lubbock. He stated that there is, “Good support staff at Trustpoint.”

Brenson Halford was given a new truck (courtesy image, Premiere Auto)

Halford was surprised with a new truck on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from his mother. Halford said he “wasn’t expecting a blessing.”

Halford said he would like to “Thank the community, I would not be getting along better without their support.”

Stewart is doing a lot better and recovering well, according to Halford.