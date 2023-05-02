MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas– A Lamesa woman was killed in a crash on Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the crash happened on State Highway 349 about 12 miles north of Midland just after 3:30 p.m.

DPS said Alyssa Owens, 35 of Lamesa, was travelling northbound on SH 349 in the left lane when James Grammar II, 35 also from Lamesa, was traveling northbound with a trailer and stopped to turn on a private road. Owens “failed to control speed” and collided into the back of the trailer.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene and Grammar II wasn’t injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, according to DPS.

Conditions were described by DPS as dry and clear.