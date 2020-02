LUBBOCK, Texas -- At least some of the residents of Hotel Ava, 3201 South Loop 289, were upset and reached out to the KAMC/KLBK EverythingLubbock.com newsroom Wednesday.

Residents said they were told to leave on short notice – in each case less than 24 hours. Some residents were renting rooms by the day, others by the week or the month. They were seen taking bags out to the parking lot.