Landon Winton named new principal of Lubbock-Cooper High School

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Monday, Lubbock-Cooper ISD announced Landon Winton was the new principal of Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Winton is from Lubbock and graduated from Texas Tech with a bachelor of science degree, according to a release from LCISD. Winton also earned a master’s degree in education leadership from Lamar University.

The move follows the exit of former LCHS Principal Angie Inklebarger, who has been promoted to an executive leadership position in the district after serving 12 years as high school principal, according to the release.

Read the full news release below:

Lubbock-Cooper ISD has appointed Landon Winton as the new principal of Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Winton is a Lubbock native. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science degree and earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership degree from Lamar University.

Winton’s Lubbock-Cooper career began in 2004. He completed his third year as an assistant principal at Lubbock-Cooper High School at the close of the 2019-20 school year.

“I have been at Lubbock-Cooper High School for the last twelve years and there is no place I’d rather be,” Winton said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead our incredible faculty and students and look forward to expanding upon the culture, high academic standards, and winning tradition that is Lubbock-Cooper High School.”

The move follows the exit of former LCHS Principal Angie Inklebarger, who has been promoted to an executive leadership position in the district after serving 12 years as high school principal.

“Like all of our campuses, leadership at Lubbock-Cooper High School has been exceptional,” said LCISD Superintendent Keith Bryant. “Angie Inklebarger is a Lubbock-Cooper legend and has left a powerful mark at LCHS. We have no doubt that Landon Winton will continue the campus tradition of pride and excellence. He fosters a love for the culture and family atmosphere of the campus, and we are confident that he will make a unique and meaningful impact on the lives of students and staff for years to come.”

Lubbock-Cooper High School is Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s largest campus with an enrollment of 1,770.