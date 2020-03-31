Landscaping businesses thrive amid coronavirus mayhem

LUBBOCK, Texas — Landscaping businesses around Lubbock say they have seen an increase in clientele despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve only had one customer that actually said that they don’t want their yard touched until this whole thing is over,” said Jim Dorton, owner of Big Guys Landscaping.

Dorton said although business is good and interaction with people is limited he is still being cautious.

“We are very vigilant in washing our hands and making sure that we stay the distance from everybody especially if we go to Home Depot or Lowe’s,” he said.

Ricky Shew is also a landscaper with Big Guys Landscaping. He said his work is much needed during these uncertain times.

“The grass is still going to grow, shrubs are still going to need to get done,” said Shew. “For us to be able to do your yard and take care of it still gives you a little bit of normalcy.”

Independent Landscaper Rodney Hendon said he’s grateful for his customers and that he appreciates that are looking out for him.

“I’ve had two or three of them pay me with cash and they’d tell me ‘I sprayed Lysol on the money to make sure you’re okay,'” he said.