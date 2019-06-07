Lane closure, 114th and Indiana, starting on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Tuesday, June 11, the City of Lubbock with Guardian Utility will begin construction of a Water Main at the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 114th Street. Construction is expected to be complete by June 18.

This project will affect traffic along north bound Indiana Ave. and east bound 114th St. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction.

