LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Tuesday, April 12, 2022, the City of Lubbock Water Department will close several lanes of traffic at East 50th Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard to replace a broken water valve.

Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow down or stop as needed during this construction. Weather permitting. work should be finished the same afternoon.

The City encourages drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution while driving through the construction zone.

