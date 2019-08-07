Lane closure on North Quaker Avenue due to utility work

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Wednesday, August 7, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will begin work to complete a new phase of a utility construction project on North Quaker Avenue. Contractors for LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, the outside lane of southbound traffic on Quaker Avenue from Texas Tech Parkway to 4th Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on August 7 through Monday, August 12. Crews will work to complete the necessary infrastructure work as quickly and safely as possible.

The City of Lubbock encourages citizens to use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)