Lane closure planned for section of westbound South Loop 289 frontage road

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will complete a new phase of a utility construction project adjacent to South Loop 289. Contractors for LP&L are upgrading transmission line facilities in order to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

To safely complete the project, a section of the westbound frontage road of Loop 289 from 67th Street through Utica Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m. on June 11 through 7 a.m. on June 12. Crews will work to complete the necessary infrastructure work as quickly and safely as possible.

The City of Lubbock encourages all drivers use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens and yourself.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)