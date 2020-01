LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Thursday, January 23, 2020, Barricades Unlimited and Fusion Communications will be closing a single left lane of Slide Road, from 59th Street to 63rd Street. The closure could last up to two days depending on the weather.

Drivers are asked to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

