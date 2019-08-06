Lane closures planned for East Loop 289 on Wednesday, August 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

On Wednesday, August 7, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close the 19th Street overpass at east Loop 289 to all traffic. The closure will allow crews to safety place temporary concrete barrier. The closure is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m., after the morning rush hour, and last until mid-afternoon. Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage roads.

The work is part of a $13.8 million project making road and bridge repairs, placing a new road surface, and safety upgrades by replacing metal guard beam fence with concrete barrier. Work will take place weather permitting.

Motorists should keep in mind that speed limits have been reduced by 10 mph through the active work zones. Drivers are advised to pay attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)