Lane closures planned for East Loop 289 project

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Monday, August 19, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close both the north- and southbound driving lanes on east Loop 289, from 19th Street to Spur 331, to traffic. The lane closures will allow construction crews to safely continue to mill the road, make repairs and place a new surface on the roadway.

Speed limits have been reduced by 10 mph through the active work zones. Drivers are advised to pay attention and slow down as they enter the work area for their safety and the safety of the workers.

The work is part of a $13.8 million project making road and bridge repairs, placing a new road surface, and safety upgrades by replacing metal guard beam fence with concrete barrier. Work will take place weather permitting.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation.)