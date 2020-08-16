Lane closures planned on Quaker Avenue in far South Lubbock starting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:
Beginning Monday, August 17, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Utility Contractors of America, Inc. will continue the construction of a major sanitary sewer line on Quaker Avenue from 133rd Street to 135th Street. The two southbound lanes along Quaker Avenue will be closed until September 4, 2020.
This project will restrict access for traffic on Quaker Avenue from 133rd Street to 135th Street. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.
