Lane closures planned on Quaker Avenue in far South Lubbock starting Monday

My Place Hotel-Amarillo, TX and My Place Hotel-Lubbock TX, both locally owned and operated franchises of My Place Hotels of America, are winding down their initiative to provide free and discounted rooms to healthcare heroes in Amarillo and Lubbock. Combined, the hotels provided 965 free and discounted room nights representing an in-kind donation value in excess of $80,000.

“In comparison to what these brave folks have done, this is a small token of gratitude,” My Place Amarillo and Lubbock Co-Owner Kevin Nelson said. “Our entire team was excited about the opportunity to give back during this tough time.”

The hotels began their effort to provide a safe, comfortable place for local healthcare professionals to stay in April as reports began surfacing of healthcare workers in need of a place to stay as they tried to keep their families safe and reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 during the height of the pandemic.

“We want to thank our communities, too,” Nelson added. “Once we announced the effort, people sent monetary donations to help sustain it, and various companies delivered care packages for those healthcare workers staying with us.”

My Place Hotels are uniquely built to provide clean, safe rooms to its guests. Every room has a kitchen complete with a cooktop, microwave, full-size fridge, and coffee maker. The hotel has also put in extra precautions to ensure that all guests are safe.

“We are so grateful for what our health care professionals have done for our community,” Nelson added. “We are just happy we were able to show our appreciation in some way.” “Of course, if things change, and we see that need again, we’ll be ready to meet it,” Nelson added. “There’s nothing more important than pulling together and taking care of each other when events like this happen, and that’s what we do here at My Place…we take care of people.”

