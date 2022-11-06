(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two southbound lanes of University Avenue at 82nd Street will close this week for underground utility work

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the closure will begin on Monday, November 7 and last three days.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route, if possible, and plan for extra travel time when driving through the area.

“Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing, however, traffic at the intersection should expect congestion and delays, especially during afternoon peak hours,” the press release said.