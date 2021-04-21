Lane closures Wednesday at 3 locations in Lubbock for crash investigations

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct three follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. April 21.

The unit will start their investigations at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Spur 327. Various lanes will be closed in the area. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second location will be in the northbound lanes in the 3400 block of Interstate 27. Various lanes will be closed. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The third location will be at the intersection of East 19th Street and Canyon Lake Drive. Various lanes will be closed in the area. This operation is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected. TxDOT will be assisting with these operations.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the Road Closure alerts.

