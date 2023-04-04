LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report and a crash report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com provided new information on a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of a 20-year-old woman.

On Tuesday around 8:00 a.m., Christopher Holyfield, 22, turned himself in to investigators for the fatal hit-and-run of Keyanna English-King, 20, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to a crash report from LPD, Holyfield failed to maintain driving in a single lane.

Holyfield’s vehicle was found to have a “full windshield tint, much further past the AS-1 line,” according to the report. The AS-1 line is generally no more than 5 inches from the top of the windshield, according to the Texas DPS website.

The police report said that the vehicle involved in the collision, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, failed to immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident.

Holyfield was “charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, causing death” in West Lubbock, said LPD.

Holyfield failed to provide English-King with “reasonable assistance” when it was apparent that she “needed medical treatment,” said the police report.

“I just think that it’s horrible that people can run over a human and just keep going, you know.” English-King’s aunt Brooke Lilly said. “Doesn’t stop and no matter the consequence, no matter why.”

The family set up a GoFundMe account.

Online jail records did not yet list Holyfield’s bond amount. He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.