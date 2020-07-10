Large hemp gin no longer coming to Shallowater, here’s why

WICHITA FALLS, Texas– The Panda High Plains Hemp Gin that was supposed to be built in Shallowater is no longer an option.

On Friday, EverythingLubbock.com’s sister station, KFDX in Wichita Falls, confirmed that Panda Biotech, a Dallas-based company, said the building of the Shallowater hemp gin was canceled, due to the building not passing inspection.

In December 2019, the company spokesman, Bill Pentack, said they chose the Shallowater location, because of the area’s rich farming land.

“We were very attracted to the high plains region of Texas to begin with and we like that Lubbock county and Shallowater because frankly it’s the heart of cotton country,” Pentack said at the time.

Shallowater Mayor Royking Potter released a statement last year saying that he thought the company would bring more revenue to his city.

The “Panda High Plains Hemp Gin,” was expected to be the largest hemp decortication center in the United States and one of the largest in the world.

Panda Biotech was currently looking at Wichita Falls for the largest plant by Friday, according to KFDX.