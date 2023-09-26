LUBBOCK, Texas — A large police presence was in the area of 21st Street and Canton Avenue on Tuesday morning. The Lubbock Police Department’s front desk said a chase ended in the area.

The initial call started just before 8:50 a.m. near 82nd Street and Avenue U, police said. Officers tried to start a traffic stop with a stolen vehicle when the chase started, according to the LPD front desk.

Police said there was a crash near Canton Avenue that left one person with minor injuries.

EverythingLubbock.com’s photojournalist said at least one person was taken into custody so far and the Texas Department of Public Safety Helicopter was in the area. Check back for updates.