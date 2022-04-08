LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation announced the passing of Larry Holley at the age of 96.

A statement was made Thursday afternoon, which said in part: “Larry was Buddy’s eldest brother, and today, he joins his other siblings Travis, Patricia Lou and Buddy, and his parents Lawrence and Ella, in heaven.”

In a 2017 interview for KLBK, Larry (who spelled his name Holley with an ‘e’), said he and his brother were inseparable as youngsters.

“We got along real well,” Larry said. “It wasn’t very long until he said, ‘I need a guitar.’ I said, ‘You can’t play a guitar,’ and he said, ‘I can learn.’”

Holly (the famous one with no ‘e’ in his name) lost his life in a plane crash February 3, 1959. It became known as the day the music died.

Buddy Holly was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

“Rock & Roll as we know it wouldn’t exist without Buddy Holly,” the hall of fame said.

And the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation said, “The music we know today wouldn’t exist without Buddy, and who knows what direction Buddy may have taken without his big brother? Larry made quite his mark on the world.”

“Our deepest condolences to Larry’s friends and his family,” the center said.