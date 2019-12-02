LAS accepting donations for Second Annual Helping Paws campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Lubbock Animal Services:

Starting Monday, December 2, 2019, Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) is accepting donations of food, toys and blankets to help local homeless pet owners. This year, LAS will also be collecting food for the South Plains Food Bank.

Donations like, dry dog and cat food, beds, blankets, coats, sweaters, treats and toys will be distributed to help feed the homeless and their pets and keep them warm during the holiday season. Any donations are appreciated and will be accepted through December 18.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:



* Lubbock Animal Shelter – 3323 SE Loop 289

* Gebo’s – 215 50th Street

* Tractor Supply – 4605 I-27

* Pets Plus – 6419 University

