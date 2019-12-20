LAS always sees owners surrender gifted pets during holidays

LUBBOCK Texas — Lubbock Animal Services (LAS) gets an increase in animals surrendered to their shelter during the holiday season.

According to LAS, the increase is usually between 10-15 percent and most of the animals that are brought in are small puppies.

Supervisor Jace Morse said although gifting pets to loved ones might seem appealing, people should consider the long term care required when getting a pet.

“You’re looking at vet care, vaccinations, medications,” he said. “Any type of injury or anything a human would need, these animals are also going to need too. It’s not just the basics.”

Morse said pets like dogs usually live upwards of 15 and 20 years. So, owners should prepare to be financially and emotionally ready to care for them.

He said people who are sure they want to give a pet as a gift for the holidays should consider adopting.

“When you get an animal from Lubbock Animal Shelter, the animals are vaccinated, dewormed and microchiped,” he said. “So they’ve, already kind of gone through a lot of those procedures and that’s not something you have to worry about.”