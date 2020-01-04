LAS ask for donations to help injured shelter dog

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Animal Services is asking for the public’s help raising money to help an injured shelter dog.

Clarice was brought to LAS after being hit by a car and staff said she quickly made an impression on everyone there.

Eila Machado, a veterinarian at the shelter, said her leg needs to be amputated after her elbow was severely injured when she was hit.

However, LAS said they do not have the resources to do her surgery right now. They asked for the public’s help to raise the funds needed for her surgery.

Machado said they are currently managing Clarice’s pain, but that her injury prevents her from playing or running and that she walks with a limp.

LAS said donations of any amount will help. They also said to bring donations to the shelter directly.