LUBBOCK, Texas — A show straight from the Las Vegas Strip’s Popovich Comedy PET Theatre featuring 30 rescued pets, will be in Lubbock on October 11, according to a press release.

At 7 p.m., Lubbock is invited to watch the highly-acclaimed show featuring Ukrainian-born juggler, Gregory Popovich, and his pets at the Lubbock Community Theatre at 3101 35th Street, the press release said.

This saved pets show is considered the “The Best Family Show” and has been a Top 20 finalist on America’s Got Talent. It has also made appearances on Animal Planet, Jay Leno, Penn & Teller and more.

