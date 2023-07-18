LUBBOCK, Texas — Ford Motor Credit Company and the United States Trustee ended their legal dispute in the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy case. The two sides agreed to a joint stipulation, but terms were not disclosed in a July 14 filing.

On August 1, 2018, the Reagor Dykes Auto Group filed for bankruptcy in Lubbock. Bart Reagor was later found guilty of making a false statement to a bank and sentenced to prison. Another 14 former employees accepted plea deals for federal crimes including conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

In late 2021, the trustee filed documents in the case accusing Ford Motor Credit Company (FMCC) of participating in the very fraud that caused the Lubbock-based auto group to spiral into insolvency.

The trustee, Dennis Faulkner, wrote in late 2021, “Ford stuck its head in the sand while happily accepting millions in payments from [Reagor Dykes] and profiting from the [Reagor Dykes’] record sales of Ford vehicles.”

“Ford had actual knowledge that the [Reagor Dykes companies] were submitting false sales information long before the supposed discovery of the fraud,” the trustee also wrote.

At one point, the dispute between FMCC and the trustee was set for trial in June. Instead, the trial was waived off. The stipulation indicated all the claims by the trustee are dismissed but there was no indication of how much FMCC paid, if anything.

The most recent distribution report in the bankruptcy case was June 30, two weeks before the stipulation.

It said in part, “[The] Trustee is continuing to manage the estate’s assets which includes among other things ongoing litigation that may result in additional recoveries for the general unsecured claim class.”

Since then, court records indicated the litigation was over with Ford and other major players.

A July 12 document, even before the stipulation was officially filed, said, “The only tasks remaining to be completed at this juncture are certain ordinary course Trust activities, including, but not limited to, claims administration and ultimate distribution(s) to creditors.”

The trustee asked that all of the various bankruptcy cases be closed out except for one.