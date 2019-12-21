Last night to visit the 2019 Santa Land is Monday, December 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department:

There’s still time to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus before Christmas! Santa Land is open through Monday, December 23, 2019, from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. nightly. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of Santa Land, and updated scenes and lighting have made this the biggest and best season yet. Families will enjoy the 60-foot lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, entertainment, traditional holiday scenes, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Parents are welcome to take photos of their children with Santa at no charge. Keepsake digital photos may also be purchased for $5.00. Admission is free.

Santa Land is located in Mackenzie Park and can be reached off of East Broadway just east of Avenue A and the South Plains Fairgrounds. For more information, contact Parks and Recreation at 775-2673 or visit our website at www.playlubbock.com.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)