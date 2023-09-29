LUBBOCK, Texas — Jay Leeson, a cartoonist for the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, political columnist and freelance writer died on Thursday. He was 44 years old.

The Lubbock Avalanche Journal reported Leeson’s family said his passing came after a “brief escalated battle with a long-term illness.”

State Representative Dustin Burrows released the following statement Thursday night:

Elisabeth and I share in Texas’ sadness over the great loss of Jay Leeson. Rural Texas communities, Texas politics, and Texas Tech University were all enriched by his talents and his passionate advocacy. His void will undoubtedly be felt far and wide, but the lasting impact of his love for this state will continue to resonate for years to come. We send our love and prayers to his family, friends, and countless admirers. State Rep. Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock

Leeson, a father of four, graduated from Texas Tech University with a journalism degree. He was an active member of the Lubbock community and throughout the South Plains.