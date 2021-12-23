Late ER Doctor’s grandson collects treats for medical workers

LUBBOCK, Texas — One 10-year-old is collecting treats to give to medical staff who will work on Christmas Day.

Raider Sloan said this is the second time this year he will be collecting food for medical staff. Raider said his grandfather, Dr. Juan Fitz, an emergency room doctor who worked for Covenant Health died from COVID-19 in November 2020.

Raider said his grandfather served as inspiration for the project because he would sometimes work on Christmas Day.

“When he passed, we were really upset that he wouldn’t get to spend Christmas with us, and so we felt bad that the doctors had to work on Christmas and didn’t get to see their family for most of the day,” said Sloan, “In every Christmas, he would bring them treats and stuff to cheer them up, so we decided to pass that on.”

Dr. Juan Fitz worked as an emergency medical specialist for Covenant Health for more than 34 years and was also an army veteran.

Tasha Sloan, Fitz’s daughter, said Christmas was her father’s favorite holiday but would volunteer to work on Christmas so others could spend time with their families.

“If a doctor had a new baby or family coming in from out of town college kids or anything, he would always take their shift,” said Sloan, “[But if] he didn’t [work on Christmas], he would still make it a point to take something up there.”

Tasha said her son’s project has gotten bigger this year and that she’s glad he’s working to help those on the front lines.

“Health care workers right now are, you know, and they’re heroes, no matter what,” said Tasha, “and, you know, even since last year in this year, and I’m glad this is something he wants to continue.”

Tasha said the family is accepting any donations that health care workers could enjoy on Christmas. To donate, contact tashttu@hotmail.com