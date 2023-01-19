LUBBOCK, Texas — A 29-year-old man who admitted to sexually abusing a teen girl in 9 different states was sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to federal court records that were filed on Thursday.

Records stated that Eric Alexander Darcy previously said he was a truck driver and took the victim with him on his trips. Darcy admitted that he had sex with the victim “at or near” several Texas cities, including Lubbock, Amarillo and Abilene, according to court documents.

Darcy also said he had sex with the victim in Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Mississippi and Arkansas.

Darcy was initially indicted in August on several charges related to child pornography and enticing minors after he admitted to using the livestreaming platform Yubo to chat with children. According to previous court documents, Darcy said he received nude photos of people he believed to be minors.

As part of a plea deal, Darcy pleaded guilty in September to transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual conduct.