Latin American Culture in Lubbock

LUBBOCK Texas – There are dozens of people who either have roots or are from Latin American Countries living in Lubbock, Texas.

Each country they belong to carries customs and traditions they said help them connect with their culture.

Robertah Rodriguez, a graduate student at Texas Tech University, plays in a mariachi band and said she uses music to connect to her Mexican Culture.

“A lot of us are second generation. Our parents are from Mexico but we are from here so our greatest piece of Mexico that our family has given us has been music,” she said.

Andres Rodriguez, a Texas Tech student from Bolivia, said one thing he admires about his country is the diversity in land.

“I was born in a place it’s like 3650 meters above sea level, he said “And just like near the place near Santa Cruz, the city where [I’m from], it’s very close to sea level. You can have the tropics, you can have the Andes. We have the biggest salt desert in my country which is an amazing thing.”

Cecilia Monclova-Santana and her husband William Rodriguez are Puerto Rican and they said music and dancing has always been a large part of her culture. In fact, Cecilia said she learned to dance from a very early age.

“In every family gathering, there’s always merengue and salsa and bachata so you learn how to dance from a very early age,” said William.

Laura Lennis and Diana Guitierrez are both from Colombia.

Diana said one thing she misses about her country is their Feria de las Flores said anyone visiting Colombia should attend. Lennis said there are other well known traditions and things that come from Colombia.

“We have our coffee, we have different places where we actually grow coffee and we also have different musicians, singers that a lot of people know here like Shakira, Juanes and JBalvin,” said Lennis.

Liza Anselmi from Venezuela said there are special foods that help connect her to her roots. She said in her county it is not uncommon for multiple generations to live in one household and cook their favorite family foods together.

“Arepa is like a family tradition, she said, [It’s] similar to a gordita made with corn meal. In Venezuela we can eat it for breakfast lunch and dinner.