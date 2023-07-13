LUBBOCK, Texas — The Latino Lubbock Chamber of Commerce of the South Plains will celebrate youth and education on Thursday by awarding scholarships to eight students.

According to a press release the scholarship banquet will be held at Table 82 located at 4210 82nd Street from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The City of Lubbock Councilwoman Christy Martinez-Garcia will Emcee and Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will offer the welcome, said the release.

“This scholarship program is to assist students in achieving their educational goals,” Chairman Art Rodriguez expressed.

Those who received the scholarship include home-schooled students and students who attend traditional school, said Rodriguez. Additionally this will be the first year scholarships are awarded to students who attend trade schools.