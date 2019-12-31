Law enforcement arrests gang member in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Lubbock Police Officers and U.S. Marshals located and arrested 26-year-old Matthew Benites, a member of the West Texas Tango gang, for aggravated assault and aggravated robbery/aggravated assault in two cases from Dec. 14.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. Lubbock Police responded to a call in reference to Benites threatening to shoot an employee at Walmart, located at 1911 Marsha Sharp Freeway. After the threat and displaying a firearm, Benites punched the employee and then fled the scene by running northbound across Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Minutes after fleeing from Walmart, Benites shot a man while robbing him in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue. The victim was taking trash out of his house, when Benites approached the victim and told him to give him any belongings he had in his pockets. The victim attempted to flee from the subject, but Benites shot him and fled the scene. The victim was transported to UMC with serious injuries.

LPD Person Crimes detectives with the Lubbock Police Department were able to quickly identify the subject and move forward with the aggravated assault warrant on Benites for the assault at Walmart. After his arrest, an additional aggravated robbery/aggravated assault warrant was served for the robbery on Sherman Avenue.

