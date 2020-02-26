Law enforcement sheds light on Maegan Hembree case, seeking public’s help

The following is a news release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continue to ask for the public help with information relating to the disappearance of 30-year-old Maegan Hembree.

Hembree was last seen on February 26, 2013, when she left Smyer to meet a friend in Lubbock, but she never arrived. Investigators have exhausted all leads and are hoping that someone will come forward with information that will help in this investigation. Michael Todd Ramsey is the last person known to have been with Hembree. Ramsey is currently in prison for non-related crimes.

Investigators are urging anyone who has information on Hembree’s disappearance to call Crime Line at (806) 741-100. Callers can remain anonymous. A cash reward is available to the person whose information leads to an arrest.

(This is a news release from LCSO)