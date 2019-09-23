Police statement says Texas Tech hall-of-famer Andre Emmett shot and killed

LUBBOCK and DALLAS – Former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett was shot and killed in Dallas according to a source in law enforcement.

People were also commenting with condolences on his Instagram account.

Emmett was inducted into the Texas Tech hall of fame. He played as a forward for Tech between 2001 and 2004. He also played in the NBA.

Dallas Police provided the following statement about an hour after news of Emmett’s death broke.

Homicide on N. Prairie Avenue

On September 23, 2019, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the victim, Andre Emmett, a 37-year-old Black male was approached by two unknown suspects as he sat in his vehicle in front of his residence in the 1800 block of N. Prairie Avenue. The suspects displayed a handgun and an altercation ensued, during which the victim was shot as he ran away from the suspects. The victim was located by a passerby, who called 911, several hundred feet from his residence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and transported him to an area hospital, where he later died. Witnesses reported seeing two suspects, one described as a tall, thin Black male wearing a red hat. The suspects entered a white Chrysler 300 and fled onto N. Fitzhugh Avenue towards Ross Avenue.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Detective Sayers with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3647, or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #193330-2019.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS(8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Chris Cook, a spokesman for Texas Tech said on Twitter, “Andre came in during my second year as MBB SID at Texas Tech. He was an amazing raw talent, whose personality and respect for others transcended his game. Heartbreaking news. #RIP”

The Texas Tech Men’s Basketball program said on Twitter, “Thank you for the competitor you were on the court and the incredible person you were off of it.”

“Thank you for the many amazing memories you helped create,” TTU MBB said. “Thank you for inspiring the entire Texas Tech family. Rest In Peace, Dre.”

