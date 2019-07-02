Law enforcement starting increased patrols ahead of holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Authorities anticipated handing out dozens of tickets July 4th weekend, as the Department of Public Safety and local game wardens teamed up for the festivities.

“We just want everyone to have a safe, fun, holiday,” said Lieutenant Bryan Witt, Department of Public Safety.

Both departments will have increased patrols on both land, and water, to catch those driving any sort of vehicle under the influence. If caught, suspects face a class B misdemeanor up to a felony based on any prior convictions.

“Driving while intoxicated, and operating a motor boat while intoxicated are the same thing,” said Aaron Sims, game warden. “We use the same sobriety tests, and you will be held to the same level.”

Patrols are expected to start later in the week.