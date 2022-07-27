LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed Reese’s Law to honor a Lubbock toddler who died in December 2020 after swallowing a button battery.

The law, introduced by Representative Jodey Arrington, would require clear warning labels and more secure packaging.

See the full press release below for more details:

The following is a press release from Rep. Jodey Arrington.

Today, The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 5313, Reese’s Law. Rep. Arrington introduced Reese’s Law in honor of Reese Hamsmith, a Lubbock toddler who passed away after ingesting a button battery in December 2020. Reese’s Law strengthens consumer safety standards for products with button batteries by requiring clear warning labels, child-resistant packaging, and secure placement in products.

“I am honored to partner with Trista Hamsmith — a West Texas mom on a mission — along with my colleagues, Robin Kelly and Ted Lieu, to introduce Reese’s Law, a bipartisan bill that will enhance safety measures for button batteries, which pose unique and significantly rising risks to young children,” said Arrington.

“Passage of this legislation will save families from enduring the tragedy that the Hamsmith family experienced, and I am humbled to play a small role in Reese’s Purpose.”

End of release.