LUBBOCK, Texas — A lawsuit filed by the family of Jasman Washington, who was killed after an officer-involved shooting in 2020, was dismissed, according to federal court documents made public Tuesday. His family previously claimed the deadly shooting was an excessive violation of Washington’s rights.

Federal court documents stated all claims were dismissed with prejudice on Monday.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported on April 16, officers with the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety were in a joint operation when a chase started with Washington, 31, who police said was in a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended near Regis Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. At the time, authorities said law enforcement tried to force the vehicle to stop and failed. DPS helicopter video previously obtained by EverythingLubbock.com showed the car eventually stop on Regis Boulevard near the airport. About 30 seconds later, at least five law enforcement vehicles created a barrier around Washington, who tried to move. Washington slowly hit a DPS officer at his left-side wheel. Multiple officers then fired their guns about 20 times, the lawsuit claimed.

The three agencies released a statement that read, in part, “Washington refused to stop and injured a DPS Trooper. Multiple shots were fired at Washington, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.”

In April of 2022, Washington’s family filed the initial complaint against the three law enforcement agencies, the City of Lubbock and several individual officers. His family previously told EverythingLubbock.com the situation could have been handled better.

“Nobody deserves to be shot over 20 times, they could have just put him in jail,” Washington’s sister, Brittany White previously said. “They didn’t have to kill him.”

LPD’s shooting review board found no policy violations stemming from the use of deadly force. However, the board found there were other problems, such as the vehicle containment and continuing with crossfire.

“It seems clear in this incident the training that is given to LPD officers was not adhered to by all the officers from outside agencies taking part in the containment attempt,” the shooting review board said at the time.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the attorneys of Washington's family for a statement.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained DPS helicopter footage of the incident from an open records request. Use the video player above to watch.