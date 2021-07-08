Lawsuit filed against Buffalo Springs, others for 2019 fireworks incident

Image taken from video of the incident

LUBBOCK, Texas — A lawsuit was filed Tuesday against multiple entities, including the Village of Buffalo Springs. The lawsuit is related to a 2019 fireworks misfire during a Fourth of July celebration at Buffalo Springs Lake.

According to court documents, Jonathan Rodriguez and his family are suing for negligence related to the misfire. They accuse Buffalo Springs and others of creating or maintaining a dangerous environment that led to Rodriguez being injured.

The entities listed in the suit include Buffalo Springs, the Lubbock County Water Control & Improvement District Number 1, Buffalo Springs Lake Recreation and Improvement Association, Buffalo Bay Marina, Extreme Pyrotechnics, LLC, Terry County Tractor, Inc., and Performance Motorcoaches.

The lawsuit asks the court to hold Extreme Pyrotechnics, the company that set up the fireworks display, independently responsible for certain damages. It accuses the company of negligence in regard to its explosives.

Rodriguez and the other plaintiffs stated the range of damages they seek is no less than $1 million, but not more than $10 million.

The defendants in this case have not yet filed their side of the story in court records.

Efforts to contact Buffalo Springs Lake late in the day were not successful.