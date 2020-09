This undated photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Three months after plainclothes detectives serving a warrant busted into Tylor’s apartment on March 13, 2020, and shot the 26-year-old Black woman to death, only one of the three officers who opened fire has lost his job. Calls for action against the officers have gotten louder during a national reckoning over racism and police brutality following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. (Photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — According to a tweet from CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz, a wrongful death lawsuit has been settled.

The tweet said, “The city of Louisville has settled the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor.”

The mayor is expected to release more information in a press conference later Tuesday, the tweet said.