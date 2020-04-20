Lawsuit: X-fab being sued for up to $1 million, citing negligence

LUBBOCK, Texas —- Brayson Hughes, an employee of Ford Contract Services., sued X-fab last week for negligence due to an incident that occurred at the X-fab facility in 2018.

According to reports at the time of the incident, Hughes lost consciousness while in a tank at X-fab, located at 2301 North University, on September 12, 2018.

In the lawsuit, Hughes said he was cleaning the tanks at the facility as part of Ford Contract Services. While sandblasting the inside of a tank, Hughes attached the blast hood hose to an unlabeled hose. About 30 seconds later Hughes became unresponsive.

According to the lawsuit, the unlabeled hose was a nitrogen line and Hughes suffered nitrogen inhalation.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene and used a vest and ropes to get Hughes out of the tank. Once out of the tank, Hughes was taken to a local hospital.

In the suit, Hughes said that X-fab failed to provide “adequate training for their employees,” and “failed to provide a safe place to work.”

Hughes is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million in damages.

At the time of this report, X-fab had not yet responded to a request for a comment.