LAYD to host Lubbock County Democratic Chair Forum on Jan. 28

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area Young Democrats:

The Lubbock Area Young Democrats invite the public and interested Democrats to learn more about the candidates running for Lubbock County Democratic Party chair.

LAYD will host a forum for the two candidates, Brian Carr and Gracie Gomez on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Cantina Laredo Restaurant beginning at 6:30 pm. LAYD believes that the best voters are informed voters and we encourage all citizens to learn more about those who hold themselves up for leadership in our community.

As Texas turns purple and Lubbock County continues to trend Democratic in voting, the Lubbock County Democratic Party will play a new, more substantial and more vital role in our community in this new decade. Join us!

WHO:

Lubbock Area Young Democrats

Brian Carr

Gracie Gomez



WHAT:

Democratic County Chair Forum

WHEN:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 6:30 pm

WHERE:

Cantina Laredo

114 W Loop 289 #200

Lubbock, TX 79416

