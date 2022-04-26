LUBBOCK, Texas — Layne’s “soon to be famous” Chicken Fingers will open five Lubbock locations, the company announced last week. The specific locations have not yet been disclosed.

Layne’s said, “The fast-growing franchise is nowhere near selling out the state, next up on its expansion plan is Lubbock.”

The company brags, “Our Soon to be Famous hand-cut, marinated, and breaded all in our store resulting in chicken fingers with unbelievable flavor.”

Layne’s serves up “The Sandwich,” a club sandwich, a grilled cheese sandwich, fries and potato salad. Texas toast? Yes, and a few other items.

Founded in 1994 in College Station, Layne’s said it had development deals for more than 40 units, 35 of them in Texas.

Current locations are in College Station, DFW (Lewisville, Frisco, Allen and Roanoke), and Katy.

“The brand is actively seeking new franchise partners across Texas and is targeting Abilene, Lubbock, Amarillo and the Valley for immediate development,” Layne’s said. “Franchise opportunities range from $737,000 to $1,217,500.”

“Now, the company is planning to bring Layne’s Soon to be Famous™ Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations by the next four years,” a press release said.

Eater Dallas described Layne’s as having “developed a cult-following.” And QRS said, “Layne’s Chicken Fingers could be described as a cult-favorite, mom-and-pop restaurant.”

Layne’s and its mascot, Astro Chicken, promise the power to make all menu items spicy.

Click here to see a menu. Click here for franchise info.