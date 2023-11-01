The Lubbock Community Autism Network invited the South Plains community to their first annual Fall Festival.

Three of the oranizers, Dr. Melody Lucoski, Founder/Director of LBK-Can and Co-Founder & Board Chairperson for the West TX Coalition for Children with Disabilities interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the event, as well as Tiffany Lilly Essix, Executive Director of Brittany and Devins Angels, and Lauren Ware, Fall Festival Event Coordinator.

The festival was scheduled for Saturday November 4 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Celebration Christian Center located at 8001 Upland Ave.

More than 50 area vendors will be present for holiday shopping. Parents can sip & shop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy wine, charcuterie and free swag bags. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the organzation will host a sensory hour for participants to enjoy a quiet environment of fun. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. the community is invited to a free Trunk or Treat, as well as shopping and a Kids Zone.

The first 1,000 kids will recieve free swag bags full of goodies from community partners. A silent auction will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy free games, free goodies, live music, food trucks, the Caprock Classic Car Club, the LBK Guardians, Team Bama, Bouncy houses, face-painting, pony rides and more.

Children can participate in a costume contest and a baked-goods contest.

All funds raised will go toward the support of autistic families and families of children with varying abilities. Event volunteers and donors are welcome and other donations can be placed here.

Current sponsors and participants include: