A local woman has a challenge for all of us: to eat local and encourage others around you to do the same.

Tracy Cole says she was sick of seeing local businesses have to shut their doors.

So she issued the LBK Foodies challenge to everyone in the hub city, to take their dollars to local businesses

So how does the LBK Foodies Challenge work?

The proof is in the picture.

Go to a local restaurant, coffee shop or bakery.

As Cole says, your phone eats first.

So, snap a picture of your food when you get it and include the hashtag LBK Foodies or Local Lubbock Love and tag the business when you upload it to social media.

Then, tell your followers about the local place you went to visit and hopefully you’ll inspire more people to support local business.