LCAD releases 2020 property tax information; notices to be mailed April 14

Lubbock Central Appraisal District will mail notices of appraised value for all real property April 14th. 2020 Appraisal Notices represent property values as of January 1, 2020 pursuant to Property Tax Code Section 23.01 (a). Any impact on property values caused by the COVID-19 pandemic will be reflected in the 2021 property valuations. The tax code does not contain provisions to allow for reduced values for 2020 based on a situation such as the COVID-19 health crisis. There are currently no waivers or extensions pertaining to this year’s ad valorem appraisal process.

In past years, our office has offered an in-person (walk-in) informal review process after appraisal notices are mailed. For 2020, the property owner walk-in informal review process will be eliminated. To comply with the current and potential future requirements of social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, all informal reviews will be conducted online, by telephone or by email (see filing options below). Property owners who have questions, or want to discuss the value placed on their property should contact the appraisal district office using one of the methods listed below. If you believe the proposed market value of your property is incorrect, contact the appraisal district prior to your deadline.

It is important to ask questions or call to our attention unusual facts about your property. In the case of value questions, property owners should present conclusive evidence regarding the market value of their property. Such evidence consists of closing statements, listing agreements, fee appraisals, pictures, and surveys. Income and expense statements are useful when reviewing commercial property.

Our goal is to treat all property owners in a fair and equitable manner; and, this can best be accomplished when you provide evidence to us about your property as soon as possible. If after filing an Inquiry/Protest you are not able to resolve your concerns informally, you will automatically be scheduled for a formal Appraisal Review Board (ARB) protest hearing.

All formal ARB protest hearings will be held via telephone or by written affidavit. Affidavits with evidence for a hearing by telephone conference call or a hearing by written affidavit must be notarized and submitted to the ARB before the hearing begins. You will receive a copy of the ARB’s Hearing Procedures along with a copy of the ARB’s Telephone Conference Call Guidelines which detail the steps related to a telephone conference hearing by mail with your hearing notice once a date and time for your hearing has been scheduled.

Informal Inquiry filing options (Available April 15-May 15):

Online: This is the fastest and easiest way to initiate and manage your inquiry. Locate your property using the “Property Search” bar on our website www.lubbockcad.org. Once you’ve located your property click the “Online Inquiry/Protest” icon and follow the prompts. You will be asked for your online inquiry/protest ID which will be included on the lower left hand corner of your notice. When using the online inquiry option you will be able to upload supporting documentation/evidence to show why you feel the market value of your property is incorrect. Once your inquiry/protest is confirmed you can sign back in to your account to view status history, upload documents, view your property data sheet, view comparable properties, view your protest analysis or cancel your online inquiry/protest.

All informal inquiries will receive a response from an appraiser within 7 business days. If your inquiry is not settled informally, you will automatically be scheduled for a formal Appraisal Review Board telephone protest hearing.

Formal Protest filing options (make sure to file before the protest deadline included on your appraisal notice):

DEADLINE FOR FILING PROTESTS WITH THE ARB ON OR BEFORE MAY 15 (OR 30 DAYS AFTER A NOTICE OF APPRAISED VALUE WAS MAILED TO YOU, WHICHEVER IS LATER).

